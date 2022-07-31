Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Duo nabbed for trying to steal cash from Sector-47 ATM

Chandigarh: Duo nabbed for trying to steal cash from Sector-47 ATM

chandigarh news
Published on Jul 31, 2022 02:32 AM IST
The duo had tried to break into an SBI ATM at Booth Number 14, Sector 47, Chandigarh, on the intervening night between July 24 and July 25
The accused were captured in the ATM’s CCTV camera, which helped with their arrest, said Chandigarh Police. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two men who tried to break into an ATM of State Bank of India (SBI) in Sector 47 a week ago have landed in police net.

The accused have been identified as Shezad, 29, and Pardeep, 27, both residents of Ram Darbar.

Neel Mani, the branch manager of SBI, Sector 32, had told the police that on the intervening night between July 24 and July 25, two men broke the ATM’s chest door at Booth Number 14, Sector 47, and tried to steal the cash. But they fled as the alarm started ringing.

There were approximately 26 lakh in the chest of the ATM, Mani had told the police. On his complaint, a case under Sections 380 (theft), 457 (trespass), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50) and 511 (attempt to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-31 police station on Friday.

With the help of the ATM’s CCTV footage that captured both accused, police first arrested Shehzad on Friday. During his questioning, he revealed his accomplice’s name, following which Pardeep was also arrested on Saturday. Police said both men were unemployed and alcoholics.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP