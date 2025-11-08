Chandigarh: Fast food vendor hit by bike dies 5 days after battling for life

A 34-year-old fast food vendor from Kishangarh, who sustained serious injuries in a road accident on October 31, died during treatment on Wednesday at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. Police have registered a case against the motorcyclist allegedly responsible for the accident. The deceased, Raj Kumar, ran a fast food stall with his wife in Sector 33. (iStock)

The deceased, Raj Kumar, who ran a fast food stall with his wife in Sector 33, was returning home to Kishangarh on his Activa scooter around afternoon on October 31 when a speeding motorcycle reportedly hit him on the Sector 19/27 dividing road.

According to the complaint filed by Raj Kumar’s wife Bhavna Banjare, the motorcyclist—identified as Deepak of Mohali’s Sohana—was riding in a rash and negligent manner when he rammed into Raj Kumar’s scooter. A PCR van took the injured to GMCH-32 for treatment, where he remained admitted till his death.

Bhavna, who reached the hospital after receiving information about the incident, stated that her husband had narrated the sequence of events to her during treatment. She further mentioned that the accused motorcyclist visited the hospital twice while Raj Kumar was undergoing treatment.

Police said earlier entries were made in the daily diary report on October 31 and November 1 when the victim was undergoing treatment and had expressed his intention to file a formal complaint once discharged.

After Raj Kumar succumbed to his injuries, she approached the Sector 19 Police Station on Wednesday seeking legal action against the biker.

Based on her complaint, police on Thursday registered an FIR under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 against Deepak for rash driving and causing death by negligence.