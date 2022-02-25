Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: F&CC nod to inflatable emergency light towers for rescue services

A meeting of the municipal corporation’s finance and contract committee was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of mayor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon
50% concession of five-day ground rent with respect to the Circus Ground in Sector 17 was also approved by F&CC. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 02:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

It was attended by councillors Mahesinder Singh Sidhu, Saurabh Joshi, Jasbir Singh, Gurbax Rawat and Taruna Mehta, besides senior MC officials.

The committee members accorded approval to purchase of six inflatable emergency light towers for fire and rescue services at an estimated cost of 13.71 lakh.

50% concession of five-day ground rent with respect to the Circus Ground in Sector 17 was also approved.

Besides, the committee granted approval to the rough cost estimate for the replacement of old/broken 6-inch PVC pipelines with 6-inch HDPE pipes at the parks of Sector 46 at an estimated cost of 25.97 lakh.

Sidhu raised the issue of piles of horticulture waste outside people’s houses. He said for the last few months, the collection system had become irregular.

