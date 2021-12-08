Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Former scribe arrested in threat call case

Former scribe in Hindi daily Sanjeev Mahajan was brought to a Chandigarh court in response to production warrants and formally arrested, after which he was sent to judicial custody
Former scribe Sanjeev Mahajan is already in jail in a property grab case in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 01:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police on Tuesday arrested former journalist Sanjiv Mahajan, already in jail in a property grab case, in connection with a fresh case registered against him for threatening the prime witness in a murder case.

Mahajan was brought to court in response to production warrants and formally arrested, after which he was sent to judicial custody. The police had sought his five-day remand, but court denied it.

Meanwhile, Mahajan has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking quashing of the fresh FIR.

Mahajan, who worked in a Hindi daily, was booked on November 23 for allegedly making a phone call and threatening the prime witness to a Jind man’s murder, which took place in the parking of the old district courts in Sector 17 in 2019. Mahajan had allegedly made the call from an acquaintance’s phone on being taken to court in the property grab case.

Police have also moved an application seeking Mahajan’s voice samples to match them with the call recording submitted by the complainant.

Meanwhile, Mahajan’s counsel Rajesh Sharma moved an application on his behalf seeking directions to the jail authorities to get him vaccinated against Covid-19. The application says Mahajan is suffering from asthama and has ulcer in his digestive track, and thus is a high-risk person. “The court has issued directions to the jail authorities to get him vaccinated,” said Sharma

The other application, moved in the HC, was taken up by the bench of justice Avneesh Jhingan on Tuesday and posted for hearing on December 13. Mahajan has claimed that he is a victim of vindictive attitude of police, whose senior officers have created a false story and manipulated a complaint against him.

