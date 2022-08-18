Chandigarh: Four minor boys held for robbing auto driver

Police have apprehended four minor boys for robbing an auto-rickshaw driver of his mobile phone and wallet in Sector 26 in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The arrest came on the complaint of the victim, Vinod Kumar of Daria village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He submitted that four boys had hailed his auto-rickshaw near the Sector-43 ISBT to reach the Grain Market in Sector 26 around 3.30 am on Tuesday. On the way, one of the boys asked him to stop the three-wheeler near the Sector-26 petrol pump, as he needed to relieve himself.

Kumar complained that as he stopped, all four boys got down. Two of them restrained him and another started manhandling him. Meanwhile, the fourth boy forcibly snatched his mobile phone, wallet containing ₹650 and some important documents lying in the auto’s cash box, before all four fled on foot.

Acting swiftly, police nabbed the minors from the Grain Market after they were identified by the victim.

The accused were initially booked under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 26 police station. Later, Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC was added. They were produced before a court that sent them to a juvenile home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the juveniles had been involved in crimes earlier as well.

One of them was lodged at the juvenile home in Sector 25 in connection with a theft case registered at the Sarangpur police station on March 6. After being released on May 23, he formed a gang and started looting auto-rickshaw drivers who visited the Grain Market or bus stands.