Chandigarh: Fraudster tries gift voucher scam by using HC chief justice’s image on WhatsApp

In his complaint, Sanjeev Kumar, joint registrar (court officer), HC, reported that he, along with other senior officials, had been receiving fraudulent WhatsApp messages from different numbers by someone claiming to be the chief justice
Using the chief justice’s image as the WhatsApp display picture, the fraudster was seeking financial favours from the court officials in the shape of Amazon gift carts and Paytm transactions, said the complainant. (REUTERS)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 04:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In yet another case of WhatsApp gift voucher scam, a fraudster posed as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, Ravi Shankar Jha, in an attempt to defraud court officials.

In his complaint, Sanjeev Kumar, joint registrar (court officer), high court, reported that he, along with other senior officials, had been receiving WhatsApp messages from different numbers by someone claiming to be the chief justice.

Using his image as the display picture, the fraudster was seeking financial favours from the officials in the shape of Amazon gift carts and Paytm transactions.

Police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 468 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the IT Act at the Sector 3 police station.

Earlier in May, an office executive at Chandigarh Judicial Academy, Sector 43, had reported receipt of similar messages by someone posing as Jha. A case in this regard was registered at the Sector 36 police station, but remains unsolved.

