Chandigarh: GMCH-32 not to resume walk-in OPDs for now

A day after the UT administrator directed city’s government hospitals to resume physical OPDs at the earliest, authorities at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, decided to keep the walk-in service suspended for now, but the online registration slots will be increased.

Issuing a statement, Dr Jasbinder Kaur, director-principal, GMCH-32, said, “As Covid-19 cases have started dipping in Chandigarh, it was decided to increase the number of physical consultations in OPDs in a phased manner. Hence, GMCH has doubled the number of online slots available for physical consultations. Registrations will be opened as per doctors available and eight patients can register for one particular doctor in a day.”

“As majority of patients coming to GMCH OPDs are from outside Chandigarh, walk-in OPDs will also be resumed once cases decline steadily in surrounding states. The telemedicine and e-sanjivani services will also continue,” she added.

GMSH-16 OPDs to open from Monday

Meanwhile, Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, will resume its walk-in OPD registrations from Monday. But initially, only 50 patients per department will be allowed. A detailed plan on resuming the walk-in OPDs will be chalked out on Sunday.”

On the other hand, Post Graduate Institute to Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has no immediate plans to resume walk-in physical OPDs and will continue to ask patients to take prior appointments through tele-consultation.

Walk-in OPDs at the three hospitals were suspended on January 10 following the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases.