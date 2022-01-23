Chandigarh: HC dismisses bail plea of gangster Monty Shah

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed the bail plea of gangster Monty Shah in a December 2019 case registered by the Chandigarh Police.

Shah, 28, had approached the high court for bail in June 2020.

The FIR pertains to alleged recovery of a country made pistol and live cartridges from him. He had told the court that he had been in custody for more than eight months since his arrest in May 2021 and the challan had been presented.

Had jumped bail before

During the hearing, it came to light that Shah was arrested on December 10, 2019, and was granted interim bail due to the Covid-19 situation. The interim bail was extended from time to time up to December, 11, 2020. But he did not surrender thereafter and was eventually arrested on May 15, 2021, in another case.

An aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Shah has many cases of extortion, attempt to murder, robbery and Arms Act registered against him in Chandigarh. Before his arrest in 2021, police had announced a reward of ₹50,000 for any information about his whereabouts.

Opposing the bail, UT’s counsel had told the court that he had jumped the interim bail and was further involved in seven more cases, so there was every chance of him absconding again.

The bench of justice Avneesh Jhingan dismissed the bail plea observing that Shah’s conduct was evident from the fact that he never surrendered after availing of interim bail and was arrested in another FIR. No reason has been put forth for not surrendering on December 12, 2020. The involvement of the petitioner in seven more cases was an indicator of his antecedents, the bench recorded.