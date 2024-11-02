Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Helpline 112 receives 21 calls for fire mishaps on Diwali night

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 02, 2024 08:34 AM IST

The Chandigarh Police's PCR vehicles were despatched to 442 spots, fire tenders to 21 locations and ambulances were deployed at 48 spots to address various emergencies

As many as 21 fire-related incidents were reported in Chandigarh on Diwali night, similar to 23 last year, reflecting a persistent challenge in preventing fire hazards during festivities.

The 112 Emergency Response Support System also received 110 complaints related to firecracker nuisances. (Sant Arora/HT)
The 112 Emergency Response Support System also received 110 complaints related to firecracker nuisances. (Sant Arora/HT)

Apart from this, the 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) also received 110 complaints related to firecracker nuisances, up from 75 in 2023. In comparison, only two nuisance cases were reported this year, a sharp decrease from 35 last year.

The Chandigarh Police’s PCR vehicles were despatched to 442 spots, fire tenders to 21 locations and ambulances were deployed at 48 spots to address various emergencies.

Accident-related calls saw a slight drop, with 19 cases reported this year compared to 21 in 2023. Quarrel incidents saw a marginal decrease, with 129 cases this year compared to 155 last Diwali, though the number remains high.

There was an increase in miscellaneous emergency spots, with 161 cases reported this year, up from 136 in 2023, covering a wide range of minor incidents and assistance requests.

In Mohali, the municipal corporation’s fire department received 20 emergency calls on Diwali night, marking the lowest number of incidents in the last three years.

