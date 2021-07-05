Chandigarh: IMD issues heatwave warning till July 8

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave in the city till July 8.

Relief is expected from July 9, once monsoon resumes and covers more parts of Punjab and Haryana this time.

According to the IMD, a heatwave is declared in the plains if the maximum temperature is more than 40°C and at least 4.5°C above normal, or if it crosses 45°C. Last week, it had been declared on Wednesday and Thursday, when maximum temperature had gone up to 40.6°C and 40.8°C, respectively.

IMD scientist Shivinder Singh said, “In the next three days, mercury is likely to go above 40°C. Due to high humidity and temperature, light rain and thunder in isolated areas is a possibility. The temperature will cool off once it rains from around July 9.”

A yellow warning for heatwave has been issued till July 8. From July 9, the yellow warning will continue, but for thunderstorm and gusty winds, which will continue on July 10.

A yellow warning is the second of the four level warnings issued by the IMD, asking people to keep watch and stay updated.

The period between June and September is considered as monsoon by the IMD and it is 23% deficient in the city as of now. Against a normal of 166.6 mm, the city has received 127.8 mm of rain since June 1.

As per the IMD, easterly winds which had stopped blowing when the monsoon system had subdued, will start again by July 8 and light to moderate rain up to 30mm is likely. With a low-pressure area forming over Bay of Bengal around July 11, more spells of rain can be expected.

Maximum temperature in the city rose from 37.5°C on Sunday to 38.2°C on Monday, while minimum temperature also went up from 27.6°C to 29.4°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 38°C and 40°C and minimum temperature between 29°C and 30°C.