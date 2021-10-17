Chandigarh: IMD issues orange alert, predicts up to 40mm rain

After a spell of dry days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning for moderate rain up to 40mm and gusty winds in the city on Sunday.

Orange (be prepared) is the second-highest of the four-colour IMD warning system, warning of bad weather, with potential effect on commute and power supply.

Red (take action), the most severe, is issued when extremely bad weather has significant risk to life. Yellow (be aware) indicates several bad weather, which could worsen, and green reflects all is well and no advisory is issued.

With paddy procurement underway in the region, the IMD has warned against keeping harvested produce in the open to avoid damage. Farmers also shouldn’t apply fertilisers or pesticides in this period, while the public in general must take precautions against the rain and the winds.

“The showers will be a result of a low-pressure area moving over the region and also interacting with a weak Western Disturbance. Most of the impact is expected on Sunday, while chances of rain will continue on Monday as well,” said Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh.

A major drop in the mercury is also expected with the change in weather. Depending on when the rain starts, the maximum temperature may fall by 10 degrees, according to IMD officials.

On Saturday, the day temperature rose to 36.4°C from 35.9°C on Friday, just 0.1 notch lesser than 36.5°C on October 12, the hottest day in the month in over 13 years.

The night temperature also rose from 19°C to 20.6°C. Over the next three days, highs and lows of 28°C and 20°C are expected.