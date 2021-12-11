Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: In Ward 33, old is not gold

Even as Burail, one of the oldest and biggest villages of Chandigarh, forms the entire Ward 33, it faces a number of civic issues
State of Ward 33: Littered and dilapidated lanes are the bane of Burail residents. Overflowing sewage during rains in Chandigarh adds to their woes. (Keshav Singh)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 01:42 AM IST
ByDar Ovais, Chandigarh

Dilapidated lanes and lack of parking space are among the key issues being faced by residents of Burail, one of the oldest and biggest villages of Chandigarh that is located within Sector 45 and forms Ward No. 33.

Residents say they have been neglected by the municipal corporation and nothing much has changed for them over the years. Heaps of garbage and broken lanes are a common sight here, and residents also complain about sewerage blockage during the rainy season.

Rajesh Kumar, 35, a resident of Chat Mohalla in Burail, says: “The inner lanes are in a poor state and sewerage blockage during the rainy season causes the accumulation of dirty water on streets. No regular garbage collection takes place as well.”

The residents complain that due to the close proximity of sewerage lines and water supply lines, the water supply sometimes is stinky and dirty. They say the sewerage lines are very old and the population of the locality has increased, resulting in the need for their replacement.

‘Nothing much has improved’

“I have been here for the last 27 years and nothing much has improved. Poor sanitation and accumulation of water on streets sends residents up the wall,” says Jyoti Suri, a 42-year-old shopkeeper.

“Almost every street is in a bad condition and the surroundings are dirty, says another resident, Manisha. Another common sentiment that residents echoed is the threat posed by dangling electricity wires over the narrow lanes in the locality.

“Garbage piles up in open spaces, as there are no bins on streets. The most common issue is sewerage blockage and dirty streets. The problems are aplenty that need to be addressed,” says Abhi Prajapati, 27.

Know your ward

Locality: Burail

General ward

Voters: 18,500 (approx)

Key issues

Dilapidated streets and Parking woes

Poor sanitation and dangling electricity wires

Sewerage blockage and stinky water supply

Local voices

Inner lanes are in a poor state. There is no system for regular garbage collection.

Rajesh Kumar, 35, Chat Mohalla, Burail

Nothing much has improved. We have to bear with poor sanitation and dirty water on streets.

Jyoti Suri, 42, shopkeeper in Burail

Problems are aplenty. The most common are sewerage blockage and dirty streets.

Abhi Prajapati, 27, Burail resident

Poor sanitation, open garbage heaps and dust cause problems to local population.

Naresh Kumar, 36, Burail resident

