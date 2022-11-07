Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Jan Aushadhi Kendra at GMSH-16 to be reopened this week

Updated on Nov 07, 2022 04:50 AM IST

The Chandigarh administration had decided to restart the Jan Aushadhi Kendras at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and GMSH-16 in June this year

Earlier operated by the Red Cross Society, the two Jan Aushadhi stores at GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 were shut down amid the Covid-19 pandemic after the organisation expressed its inability to operate them. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

To make generic and affordable medicines available for patients, the UT health department will be reopening the Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH-16) this week.

The UT administration had decided to restart the Jan Aushadhi Kendras at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and GMSH-16 in June this year.

The centres provide high-quality generic medicines at comparatively cheaper rates than branded medicines. Two similar centres are already operational at PGIMER.

Earlier operated by the Red Cross Society, the two Jan Aushadhi stores at GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 were shut down amid the Covid-19 pandemic after the organisation expressed its inability to operate them.

“In May this year, Ravi Dadhich, chief executive officer (CEO), Jan Aushadhi, visited Chandigarh and the issue of non-functional centres was taken up with him. When asked if we can run the centres on the lines of PGIMER, he suggested that the centres should be allotted through a transparent bidding process,” UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said.

“The tenders for the two stores at GMSH-16 and GMCH-32 were opened in September and were allotted through a transparent bidding process. The chemist at GMSH-16 has already been provided with a licence and the shop will be opened this week,” the health secretary said, adding that the one at GMCH-32 will also be opened in a month.

