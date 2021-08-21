Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
Chandigarh: Light rain likely to continue over weekend

As per IMD officials, the system will peak on Saturday, so more rain can be expected then and the intensity is likely to go down again from the next day
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Chandigarh received 0.6 mm of rain on Friday and there are chances of light rain up to 30 mm over the weekend. (HT file)

After 0.6 mm of rain in the city on Friday, chances of light rain upto 30 mm will continue in the city over the weekend, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Even as the weather remained cloudy, only 0.6 mm of rain was recorded at the Sector 39 IMD observatory, while 4mm was recorded at the airport.

IMD officials said, “The system will peak on Saturday, so more rain can be expected then. The intensity is likely to go down again from Sunday. Day temperature will also get affected if it rains during the day.”

Maximum temperature in the city dipped from 35.8°C on Thursday to 30.6°C on Friday and minimum temperature from 28.3°C to 26.2°C. Over the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 30°C and 33°C, while minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 27°C.

