Chandigarh: Light rain likely to continue over weekend

After 0.6 mm of rain in the city on Friday, chances of light rain upto 30 mm will continue in the city over the weekend, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Even as the weather remained cloudy, only 0.6 mm of rain was recorded at the Sector 39 IMD observatory, while 4mm was recorded at the airport.

IMD officials said, “The system will peak on Saturday, so more rain can be expected then. The intensity is likely to go down again from Sunday. Day temperature will also get affected if it rains during the day.”

Maximum temperature in the city dipped from 35.8°C on Thursday to 30.6°C on Friday and minimum temperature from 28.3°C to 26.2°C. Over the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 30°C and 33°C, while minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 27°C.