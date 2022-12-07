Chandigarh: Man hangs himself at Sector-41 house

A man was found hanging at his house in Sector 41, Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

Police recorded the statement of the deceased’s brother and wife, and said no foul play was suspected.

No suicide note was recovered from the house. Police sent the body for post-mortem examination and initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

₹42,000 stolen from retd IPS officer’s house

Panchkula Police have booked the domestic help of a retired IPS officer for stealing ₹42,000 from his Sector-2 house. Complainant Rajbir Singh Deswal said his help, Karan Rai, who hails from Dumra, Bihar, stole the money from his guest’s purse and disappeared. He alleged Karan had also sought some money for his house’s repair. So, he transferred the money to the account of Mohd Zahid, who owns a construction material shop. But Karan later took the money with the help of Arun Sharma, who runs a money transfer. On Deswal’s complaint, police have booked Karan, Zahid, Arun and Ratan, a watchman near the complainant’s house, who is accused of being hand in glove with the other accused.

Cop injured in accident in P’kula

Panchkula A special police officer (SPO) was injured after a speeding car hit him near the Sector-20 police station on Tuesday. Police said SPO Mahavir and Sector-20 police station in-charge Ishwar Singh were on duty near a park next to the station when the accident took place. The SPO was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6 with a fractured leg. He remains under treatment. The driver, identified as Rakesh Sikand of Sector 14, was arrested. He was booked under Sections 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC.

UP man booked for uploading girl’s objectionable video

Mohali An Uttar Pradesh resident has been booked for uploading an objectionable video of a city-based girl online. The accused, Shahrukh, was booked on the complaint of the girl’s father. A case under Sections 354-C (voyeurism), 509 (uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the IT Act has been registered. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.

5 youths detained after brawl at GMSH-16

Chandigarh Five Mohali residents were detained after they clashed on the premises of GMSH, Sector 16, on Tuesday. Police said two groups had a brawl at a function in Kharar, following which one group in an SUV chased the others in a Chevrolet Beat. To save themselves, the youths in the Chevrolet Beat drove into GMSH. The youths in the SUV followed them and vandalised their car. Though no complaint was filed, police detained five youths as a preventive measure. They were produced before the SDM and released on bail. Both vehicles were impounded.

Two booked for axing trees in Mohali

Mohali Sohana police have booked two men for illegally axing trees in Sector 104 and selling the wood. The accused, Jaspal Singh of Sector 104 and Kulwir Singh of Sector 100, were booked on the complaint of a property dealer, Lohit Kaushal, who noticed many trees in his sector missing on December 3. The accused, who are yet to be arrested, have been booked under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC at the Sohana police station.

Man held with 44 gm heroin

Chandigarh The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a resident of Sector 52 on Monday after recovering 44 gm heroin from his possession. The accused, Sahil Anil Kumar, 25, was caught during checking near the T-point in Sector 52. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Sector-36 police station.

Teen held for using fake registration number

Chandigarh The operation cell of the UT police arrested a 19-year-old youth for using a fake registration number plate on his Maruti Suzuki Baleno car. The accused, Varun of Jalandhar, was arrested from near Government Polytechnic College, Sector 26, on Monday. A case under Sections 411, 471 and 473 of the IPC was registered at the Sector-26 police station.

UT adviser Dharam Pal taking a tour of the Mobile Science Exhibition bus that was launched in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

CU rolls out mobile science exhibition bus

Chandigarh Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan, on Tuesday launched a Mobile Science Exhibition (MSE) bus. The science bus project is part of the central government’s MSE mission, and is a joint effort of CU and department of science and technology (DST). UT adviser Dharam Pal; Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, director of school education, Chandigarh; Satnam Singh Sandhu, CU chancellor; Purva Garg, education secretary, Chandigarh; and Rajeev Kumar, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, were among those present. Equipped with modern facilities worth ₹1 crore, the bus will cover all schools across the UT and help students perform advanced practices that are part of their curriculum.

UT adviser inaugurates state-level exhibition

Chandigarh UT adviser Dharam Pal inaugurated the 50th state-level Science, Mathematics and Environment Exhibition for Children 2022 at State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Sector 32-C. The theme of the exhibition, which is organised by SCERT in collaboration with NCERT, New Delhi, is “Technology and Toys”. A total of 115 models from various schools are being showcased at the three-day exhibition.