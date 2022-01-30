Chandigarh mayor awards city’s swachhata leaders

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur on Saturday honoured associations and citizens for their contribution towards keeping the city clean and leading the charge in spreading the message of swachhata during the Swachh Prerak Samaan Samaroh organised at the Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan in Sector 38.

While addressing the awardees, Kaur touched upon how the Swachh Survekshan has become a tool for citizen engagement the focus on citizen participation has been taken a notch higher this year by introducing initiatives that encourage innovations led by citizens, start-ups and entrepreneurs.

Speaking about the Survekshan in 2022, the mayor said that the scope of the survey has been expanded to now cover 100% wards for sampling compared to 40% in previous years. In order to seamlessly carry this out, more than twice the number of assessors will be deployed for the on-field assessment.

She said keeping with the Prime Minister’s vision of a Digital India, new and improved technology will be used such as digital tracking of documents, geo-tagging of sanitation and waste management of facilities for better efficiency.

The winners in various categories were Government Medical College Hospital in Sector 32 under swachh hospital; Hyatt Regency in Industrial Area, Phase 1, under swachh hotels; examination branch of MCM DAV College, Sector 36, under swachh government office; residents’ welfare association of Sector 7-A for Swachh RWA and the market welfare association of Sector 16 for Swachh MWA.

A special award was also presented to Kamaljit Singh Panchhi of Chandigarh Traders Association, Sector 17. Under the swachh schools (private) category, St Johns High School and Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, both in Sector 26, were joint winners. Out of government schools, Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) Sector 21-A, performed the best. The swachh technology challenge was won by Dross Managament. Infosys Limited was declared zero waste campus.

