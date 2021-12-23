Chandigarh: Mercury remains steady, light rain likely from December 26

The city’s day and night temperature continued to beat the cold wave on Wednesday and a similar trend is expected to continue in for the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thereafter, light rain is expected in Chandigarh on December 26.

The maximum temperature of the city remained constant from 22.4°C on Tuesday to 22.5°C on Wednesday, one notch above normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature saw a slight dip from 5.7°C to 5.1°C, one degree below normal.

IMD officials said two western disturbances were expected in quick succession in Punjab from December 24 to 26. Therefore, light rain is likely over northern parts of Punjab and Haryana from December 26 to 29, while Chandigarh may see scattered rain on December 26.

In the next three days, the day temperature is likely to rise to anywhere between 23°C and 24°C, and the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 6-7°C.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}