Chandigarh: Mercury rises to 44.3°C, strong winds may bring relief from heatwave

The maximum temperature continued to climb on Friday, going up to 44.3°C from 44.2°C on Thursday.

With the day temperature still 5.1 degrees above normal, Chandigarh recorded heatwave conditions for the seventh consecutive day. A heatwave in this region is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40°C and is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Friday was also the second hottest day of the year after June 5, when the mercury had touched 44.5°C.

A feeble Western Disturbance (WD) is expected to affect the city on Saturday and Sunday, but chances of heatwave will also continue on Saturday.

Due to the WD, strong winds up to 40 km/h are likely in the city, but chances of rain are low. However, a dip of 1-2 degrees in the day temperature is expected, which will continue to decrease into the next week.

The minimum temperature also rose from 28.5°C to 29.8°C, 4.6 degrees above normal. This made the intervening night between Thursday and Friday a “warm night”, which as per IMD is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and the minimum temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 43°C and 44°C, while the minimum temperature may touch 30°C.