Chandigarh: Mercury soars to 34.9°C, but rainy weekend ahead

Continuing its upward swing, the city’s maximum temperature jumped from 32.4°C on Tuesday to 34.9°C on Wednesday, an uncomfortable 8.6 degrees above normal. A pair of Indian grey hornbills take shade under tree branches in Chandigarh on a sunny Wednesday. (HT)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was highest reading of the season, just 11 days into March. In comparison, last year, the mercury had gone up to 35.1°C only on March 28, towards the end of the month.

However, relief is around the corner, as rain is expected over the weekend due to a fresh Western Disturbance (WD). As per IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul, rain is likely from Saturday itself and will continue till Monday. The showers are expected to bring the day temperature below the 30°C mark, last recorded only on March 3, when it was 29.4°C.

The moisture from rain in other parts of the region will also bring some relief to the city residents.

There has been no rain in the city since February, leading to above normal temperatures. Even a light spell of rain can have a big impact on the heat, which has been rising unabated in the absence of Western Disturbances.

Paul added that even the hilly areas of Himachal Pradesh didn’t receive as much snow this winter, which also contributed to the abnormally high day temperatures in Chandigarh.

The minimum temperature, meanwhile, fell from 19.3°C on Tuesday to 15.8°C on Wednesday, still 2.9 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 30°C and 32°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 15°C and 17°C.