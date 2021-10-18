Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Mystery shrouds 30-year-old man’s death
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Mystery shrouds 30-year-old man’s death

Sunil, a resident of Maloya, was found dead in the forest area near the local police station; a passer-by reported blood near his mouth
The body was shifted to the mortuary of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, for autopsy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Oct 18, 2021 03:03 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 30-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the forest area near Maloya police station on Sunday morning.

Police said the deceased was identified as Sunil, a resident of Maloya, who was unemployed. A passer-by informed the police after finding him dead with blood near the mouth.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for autopsy.

Ruling out foul play, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and will take further action based on the autopsy report. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

