Chandigarh | No Covid death in tricity after 47 days

The tricity reported 56 Covid cases on February 25, but in a major respite, no Covid death was reported for the first time in 47 days
Published on Feb 26, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

The tricity did not record any Covid-related death on Friday, a first since January 8.

Over the past 47 days, though the tricity witnessed a decline in daily cases after hitting the peak of 3,907 on January 16, there was no respite from the rising death toll.

Since the beginning of February, Chandigarh alone has recorded 42 deaths, Mohali 23 and Panchkula 12.

Meanwhile, the daily cases were equal to 56 reported on Thursday.

As many as 22 people tested positive in Chandigarh, 19 in Mohali and 15 in Panchkula.

Also, tricity’s active cases dropped below the 400 mark after eight weeks. Of the 380 patients still infected, 172 are in Mohali, 167 in Chandigarh and 41 in Panchkula.

Panchkula saw its daily positivity rate rise from 0.9% to 2.6% over the past 24 hours. In Mohali and Chandigarh, it stayed stable at 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively.

