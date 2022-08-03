Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Now, get enrolled as voter four times a year

Updated on Aug 03, 2022 03:14 AM IST
The electoral roll for Chandigarh will be updated every quarter; new user-friendly forms for the purpose have come into force from August 1
Voters in Chandigarh can apply in advance for having their names enrolled in the voter list and not necessarily have to await the pre-requisite criterion of attaining age of 18 years on 1st January of a year. (PTI File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: New voters can now get enrolled on the voter list four times a year, chief electoral officer Vijay N Zade said on Tuesday, while announcing amendments in electoral rolls.

Now, 17-plus voters can apply in advance for having their names enrolled in the voter list and not necessarily have to await the pre-requisite criterion of attaining age of 18 years on 1st January of a year, he said, adding that the youths can submit their applications with reference to three subsequent qualifying dates — Apri 1, July 1 and October 1, besides January 1.

He added that, henceforth, the electoral roll will be updated every quarter and that new user-friendly forms for the purpose have come into force from August 1.

For linking the Aadhaar number with electoral rolls data, a provision has been made in the modified registration forms to seek Aadhaar details of electors. However, no application for inclusion of name in electoral roll shall be denied and no entries in electoral roll shall be deleted for inability of an individual to furnish or intimate Aadhaar number.

