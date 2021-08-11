Chandigarh: Online admissions to Class 11 open till August 19

The online process for admission to Class 11 in city’s government schools is set to begin from Wednesday.

This year, a total of 42 senior secondary schools are open for admission, which includes two schools that have been upgraded to senior secondary level.

The last date for filling admission forms will be August 19. The final list will be displayed on August 31.

The education department plans to start classes for Class 11 from September 4 onwards and whether they will be offline or online will depend on further orders.

The online admission process will cater to around 15,000 candidates, who can register online at www.chdeducation.gov.in or www.nielit.gov.in/chd by paying a fee of ₹130. There is only one registration form for all streams.

Candidates scoring above 60% have to fill up a minimum of 10 options of schools/streams of their choice while candidates with a score of 60% or below are required to fill in a minimum of 15 options.

Students who have passed Class 10 from a board other than CBSE; those who have passed the compartment exam and/or Class 10 in any year except 2021; and the candidates claiming benefit for reservation under any category shall have to submit a scanned copy of the relevant certificate/documents.