Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Online admissions to Class 11 open till August 19
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Online admissions to Class 11 open till August 19

Around 15,000 seats available in various streams at 42 senior secondary schools, including two upgraded recently
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 12:18 AM IST
The Chandigarh education department plans to start classes from September 4. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The online process for admission to Class 11 in city’s government schools is set to begin from Wednesday.

This year, a total of 42 senior secondary schools are open for admission, which includes two schools that have been upgraded to senior secondary level.

The last date for filling admission forms will be August 19. The final list will be displayed on August 31.

The education department plans to start classes for Class 11 from September 4 onwards and whether they will be offline or online will depend on further orders.

The online admission process will cater to around 15,000 candidates, who can register online at www.chdeducation.gov.in or www.nielit.gov.in/chd by paying a fee of 130. There is only one registration form for all streams.

Candidates scoring above 60% have to fill up a minimum of 10 options of schools/streams of their choice while candidates with a score of 60% or below are required to fill in a minimum of 15 options.

Students who have passed Class 10 from a board other than CBSE; those who have passed the compartment exam and/or Class 10 in any year except 2021; and the candidates claiming benefit for reservation under any category shall have to submit a scanned copy of the relevant certificate/documents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP