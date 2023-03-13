Chandigarh: Parking firm’s director held for submitting forged bank surety

The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Chandigarh Police has arrested the director of former parking contractor, Paschatya Entertainment Private Limited, for providing forged bank guarantees to the municipal corporation (MC) during the allotment of 57 Zone-2 parking lots in 2020.

Superintendent of police (SP) EOW Ketan Bansal said the FIR in the matter was lodged on February 18 under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case was forwarded to the EOW wing on March 6, following which Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was also added to the FIR and raids got underway.

Eventually, the firm’s director, Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Delhi, was arrested. He is currently in police remand that will end on Monday.

“As per Sharma’s statement, another individual, Anil Kumar Sharma of New Delhi, who is the contractor, is the main accused. Efforts are being made to arrest him,” Bansal added.

The firm also has tenders in New Delhi and police are checking whether fake bank guarantees were submitted there as well.

Bansal added that they were also investigating the role of MC officials and bank officials from where the forged bank guarantee was received.

Parking contract ended in January

The three-year contract of this contractor and another firm, that was managing 32 lots in Zone 1, had ended in January. Since then, MC is managing all 89 parking lots on its own.

But due to repeated defaults in payments, the firm still owes around ₹6.2 crore to the civic body.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Throughout the contract period, the contractor was not making regular payments and was served termination notices many times. The matter also went to court. When at the House meeting it was decided that the contract will not be given again to this firm, we contacted the bank in Delhi to recover the dues. It was then that we got to know that the bank guarantee submitted was forged.”

She said the MC was running a parallel investigation to determine the role of its officials involved in the fraud.

The commissioner added that the agreement was signed in 2020 only after the receipt of the bank guarantee, indicating that it was forged from the outset. The MC officials who had cleared the files have been given 15 days to give an explanation. As the joint commissioner looking after parking was transferred during this period, the report is likely to be prepared in around 10 days.

Besides the legal action to recover dues, the firm has been served a blacklisting notice and given 10 days to make an appearance before MC. After this, public notices will be issued against the firm in newspapers.

As a preventive measure, mayor Anup Gupta had recently constituted a committee to go over all proposals, while MC is also working on designing tenders that don’t depend on the contractor for timely payments.

During the House meeting on March 6, councillors had created a ruckus in the House over the scam and demanded a CBI probe to investigate the role of MC officials. The meeting had also witnessed a spat between the mayor and senior deputy mayor Kanwarjeet Rana – both owing allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party – forcing the former to adjourn the House.