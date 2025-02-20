Chandigarh: PGI’s new service to allow HIV patients to access care remotely

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is set to launch a new smartphone service, within the next two to three weeks, to enhance care for its human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) patients. This initiative will provide a dedicated official number for follow-up patients, allowing them to address their queries directly and share medical reports online. Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Ravinder Kaur emphasised that unprotected sexual intercourse accounts for over 85% of HIV infections, with needlestick injuries also being a contributing factor. (iStock)

Dr Aman Sharma, programme director of the Centre of Excellence (COE) in HIV care, highlighted the benefits of this service, especially for patients from the northern region who may find it challenging to visit the hospital frequently. “This service will enable follow-up patients to get instant answers to their questions and share their reports with us without having to travel to the institute,” he explained.

Dr Sharma shared this information during a media briefing for an upcoming continuing medical education (CME) event on the latest advancements in HIV care. He revealed that since 2005, the institute has treated 16,303 HIV patients, with 4,180 currently receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART) at the institute’s ART centre. The majority of these patients hail from Punjab (1,622), followed by Haryana (1,168), and Chandigarh (918).

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Ravinder Kaur emphasised that unprotected sexual intercourse accounts for over 85% of HIV infections, with needlestick injuries also being a contributing factor. While cases of HIV infection among drug users due to syringe reuse have been observed, Dr Sharma reassured that the numbers are not currently alarming. He stressed the importance of early intervention in HIV treatment for improved outcomes.

HIV attacks the body’s immune system, and while there is currently no cure for the disease, effective treatment enables patients to live longer and healthier lives. As a Centre of Excellence, PGIMER receives referrals from other states, particularly for patients who have experienced first-line treatment failure at other ART centres. The State AIDS Clinical Expert Panel (SACEP) at the COE evaluates these cases and provides second-line treatment options. PGIMER doctors also conduct weekly SACEP meetings and offer guidance to regional experts on managing first-line treatment failures.

Need help or information on HIV?

Individuals seeking assistance or information related to HIV/AIDS can contact the Chandigarh State AIDS Control Society at 0172-2783300 or via email at chandigarhsacs@gmail.com. Comprehensive details about HIV, including prevention and treatment plans, are available on the National AIDS Control Organisation website: https://naco.gov.in.