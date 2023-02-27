Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Pickpocket tries to nick man’s wallet at Sector-46 apni mandi, held

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 27, 2023 03:02 AM IST

Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 44, was browsing for vegetables at the Sector-46 apni mandi around 8 pm on Friday, when he felt someone pulling his wallet out from his shirt’s pocket amid the crowd

A man buying vegetables for his family would have returned home without his wallet and food if not for his alertness.

Chandigarh Police identified the pickpocket as Sujeta Pal, a 24-year-old from Madhya Pradesh. The stolen wallet was recovered from him. (Getty Images)
Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 44, was browsing for vegetables at the Sector-46 apni mandi around 8 pm on Friday, when he felt someone pulling his wallet out from his shirt’s pocket amid the crowd. He promptly raised the alarm, and caught the pickpocket with the help of vendors and shoppers.

Police later identified the accused as Sujeta Pal, a 24-year-old from Madhya Pradesh. The stolen wallet was recovered from him.

On the complaint of Kumar, who works for a private firm, police have booked the youth under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-34 police station. Both charges, if proven, entail jail term of up to three years or fine or both.

