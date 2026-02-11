Chandigarh: PU ties up with UK foundation to launch digital courses of entrepreneurship

Panjab University has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Haydn Green Foundation, United Kingdom, to establish School of Entrepreneurial Mindset (SEM) that will function as an academic platform to nurture start-up ideas and socially relevant ventures. PU students are bound to get structured training in entrepreneurial thinking, innovation practices and real-world problem-solving. (HT Photo)

PU students are bound to get structured training in entrepreneurial thinking, innovation practices and real-world problem-solving.

The agreement to introduce digital courses in innovation and entrepreneurship for students was signed at the Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the presence of PU vice-chancellor prof Renu Vig and Hardev Singh, chair and founder trustee of the Haydn Green Foundation. Registrar prof Yajvender Pal Verma signed the MoU on behalf of the university. Representatives of the British Deputy High Commission in Chandigarh and various PU officers and academicians were present on the occassion.

The MoU outlines joint promotion and learner outreach for SEM courses. It further provides for the organisation of related competitions and student activities, including linkages with HGF’s flagship initiative.

On this occasion, the PU vice-chancellor prof Renu Vig also launched three credit-based digital courses — Innovative and Creative Thinking, Entrepreneurship, and Entrepreneurship for Women. Each course will carry three credits and run for eight weeks, with 45 hours of guided learning.

The courses will be delivered through PU-HGF learning experience platform, offering live cohort sessions, interactive learning support, structured assessments and verifiable digital credentials.