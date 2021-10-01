Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Punjab nurses protest for pay hike
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Punjab nurses protest for pay hike

While raising slogans against the Punjab government, the nurses demanded salary hikes as per the Sixth Pay Commission
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 03:40 AM IST
Nurses and other healthcare staff from Punjab holding a protest outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Nurses and other healthcare support staff of Punjab, under the banner of Joint Action Nursing Committee Punjab and UT Chandigarh, held a protest outside the Punjab Bhawan on Thursday, while a meeting between chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was underway.

While raising slogans against the Punjab government, the nurses demanded salary hikes as per the Sixth Pay Commission. The nurses of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, are supporting the protesting nurses of Punjab government hospitals.

The protesters said they were facing huge financial loss due to unsatisfactory pay, while all others cadres were getting salaries higher than the central pay scales, since the Fifth Punjab Pay Commission.

“Despite working round the clock amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Punjab government is not hearing the nurses’ demands,” they said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBI arrests Chandigarh lawyer for accepting 80,000 bribe

42-year-old bludgeons friend to death in Panchkula, arrested

9 lakh relief for family of Ferozepur man killed in accident

Mohali police book Dhakoli man for bigamy
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP