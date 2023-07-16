Chandigarh: Punjab Raj Bhawan employee, vegetable seller end lives in separate incident

Two men ended their lives in separate incidents in the city on Saturday.

As per Chandigarh Police, the deceased blamed his superior for torturing the entire staff under him and claimed that another employee died because of him a few months back.

In the first case, a Class-4 employee of Punjab Raj Bhawan hanged himself at his government house in Sector 7, police said.

Before taking the extreme step, the 38-year-old shared a video with his colleagues, accusing a senior employee of harassing him.

As per police, the deceased blamed his superior for torturing the entire staff under him and claimed that another employee died because of him a few months back.

After receiving the video, his shocked colleagues rushed to his house, which was locked from inside, following which they alerted the police.

On reaching the house, police found the man hanging from the ceiling inside his room while his wife was at work and two minor daughters were at school.

He was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he was declared dead.

Police said the deceased was suffering from poor health. A senior police officer at the Sector 26 station said appropriate legal action will be taken after probing the matter. The autopsy will be conducted at GMSH on Sunday.

The second suicide was reported from Sector 37 where a vegetable seller hanged himself from a tree near a booth market.

A passer-by saw the body hanging around 7.30 am and sounded the police control room. He was taken to GMSH, but declared brought dead.

Police said the man, aged 30, hailed from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, and lived alone in Chandigarh. He is survived by his wife and two children. No suicide note was found at the spot.

He had been selling vegetables in the said market for the past six years and had recently visited Hardoi.

While police are working to ascertain the reason behind his extreme step, sources said that the deceased was depressed due to some family issues.

Sector 39 police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

