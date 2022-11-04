Chandigarh: Retd cop’s son held for theft outside police station

The son of a retired assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Chandigarh Police has been arrested for stealing spare parts of an impounded vehicle parked at the Industrial Area police station.

The accused, identified as Sachwinder Deep Singh, 43, of Shivalik City, Kharar, is a taxi driver.

As per the police, ASI Dharminder, posted at the Industrial Area police station, reported that on November 2, when he was checking the vehicles parked at the police station, he saw a man, with a stereo and a screwdriver in his hand, coming out from a car bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number.

The police said the car he came out from was parked at the police station as it was a case property in an accident case registered on September 12, 2022. The ASI caught Sachwinder red-handed and he was booked under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

The stolen stereo was recovered from him. A court on Thursday sent the accused to two-day police custody.