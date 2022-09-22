Chandigarh: Retreating monsoon springs surprise with 40.6 mm rain

Expected to withdraw this week, the monsoon instead brought along 40.6 mm rain on Wednesday evening, causing the day temperature to drop by eight degrees.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while the showers on Wednesday were the heaviest so far this month, they were still lower than the wettest September day in 2021 – September 17, when 45.8 mm rain was recorded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 40.6 mm rain was also the first major spell since September 15 when 13.7 mm rain was recorded and heaviest since 51 mm on August 14.

But the 55.7 mm rain recorded this month is still 62% short of the normal of 145.2 mm.

In comparison, September last year was rain surplus with 176.8 mm showers.

The 55.7 mm rain recorded in September in Chandigarh is still 62% short of the normal of 145.2 mm. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Overall, there has been 738 mm rain during the monsoon this year, which is 15.1% below normal, as per IMD.

Speaking about the rain on Wednesday, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “A system had formed over the Bay of Bengal a few days back that led to rain in this region. Chances of rain along similar lines will continue on Thursday as well that will further affect the temperature.”

The evening rain also brought back water logging woes while office-goers were heading back home. Traffic jams prevailed for several hours in various parts of Chandigarh, including Sector 33/34 light point, Sector 45/46 light point, near Sector 43 ISBT, railway under bridge near CTU workshop in Industrial area, Sector 20/30/33/32 roundabout, Sector-34/35/22/21 Chowk, Centra Mall light point, Government Press light point and Sector 46/47/48/49 light point.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Evening becomes cooler than night

Because of the cloudy weather, cool winds and rain, the maximum temperature dropped from 33.2°C at 2.30 pm to 25.2°C at 5.30 pm at the Sector 39 IMD observatory, making the evening even cooler than the night.

Earlier in the day, the maximum temperature went up from 33.1°C on Tuesday to 34.1°C on Wednesday, 0.7 degree above normal.

The minimum temperature also rose from 23.7°C to 26.5°C, 5.3 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the day temperature will remain between 31°C and 32°C, while the night temperature will stay around 25°C.

Yellow alert issued

IMD also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain in the city on Thursday and Friday. Second of the four-colour alert system, yellow alert is used by IMD to ask people to remain updated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the department was set to announce monsoon withdrawal this week, the high chances of rain till Friday will push it to the next week at least.

Monsoon withdrawal in this region is announced by IMD when there is no rain for four to five days in a row and an anti-cyclonic movement starts to form over the region.