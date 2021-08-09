Chandigarh’s 3D map is ready at cost of 4 crore

The Chandigarh administration, for long struggling to check unbridled encroachments and building violations, will now find it easier to curb the menace with detailed three-dimensional (3D) maps of the city in its hands.

It will also help in flood control, formulation of a more accurate and updated Chandigarh master plan, linking of all properties with geo-tagging and precise identification of property eligible for imposition of property tax.

Completed at a cost of ₹4 crore, the 3D map formulation was done through use of aerial and mobile Light Imaging Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Survey. It took nearly four years to be completed.

The key use of the technology will be in checking the illegal constructions and encroachments across the city. “The laser guided map photos were taken in 2018. They detail the violations till that time. It will also help in detection of violations even after that period after updating of pictures,” said a senior UT official connected with the project.

“The project was delayed as different departments didn’t provide data related to their departments in time. But after coordination meetings, requisite information was finally provided” said the official.

Now, UT adviser Dharam Pal has instructed the nodal department, Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC), to initiate the training programme. “I have instructed that the head of departments must be first trained to use the 3D maps so that proper utilisation of this great tool can be done at all levels,” said Pal.

How the map and its layers work

The administration in 2017 initiated the LiDAR survey through a private firm to generate Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of the city.

The map, with accuracy of 10 centimetre, gives 360 degree and three-dimensional view of the city at a click of a mouse. The map has 280 layers, which means, information regarding 280 issues like roads, buildings, terrain, vegetation, street and even road berms can be viewed and checked on an interactive 3D map.

The information and data from all the UT departments, including education, health, engineering and urban planning, and agencies like municipal corporation and Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) has been embed on the layers of the map.

“Clicking on any layer will give the information about an issue or parameter inscribed in that layer. So, on selecting a layer having education department related information, one can check a school building, its design, structure and areas around it,” said a senior UT official.

“The survey of underground pipe network, sewerage, water and stormwater drainage is being undertaken by the CSCL. This data (layer) will also be added to the LiDAR survey map,” said the official.

Emphasis laid on its security too

LiDAR is a surveying method that measures distance to a target by illuminating the target with laser light and measuring the reflected light with a sensor.

Differences in laser return times and wavelengths can then be used to make digital 3D representations of the target up to 10 cm resolution.

As the LiDAR survey maps contain detailed and minutest information about the city’s infrastructure, terrain and buildings, emphasis has been laid on security.

The UT adviser has instructed that the user record of the database should be maintained besides ensuring a restricted access.