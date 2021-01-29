Chandigarh’s active Covid-19 cases remain below 1% for 10 days in a row

A significant dip has been witnessed in the infection spread as the Covid-19 active case ratio in Chandigarh has remained below 1% in the last 10 days.

Only 232 cases have been reported in the past one week, even though the testing levels have remained largely constant.

The fatalities linked to infection have almost been halved as only 17 deaths have been reported in last one month as compared to 39 in December last year.

However, the fatality ratio with respect to the total cases remains constant at 1.6%.

“It is a significant improvement for us from what we were observing during September when the positivity rate was around 22%. The test positivity rate remaining below 3% from the last three to four weeks is certainly a good news,” UT’s health department director Dr Amandeep Kang said.

“People are following appropriate behaviour and they should definitely not lower the guard at this critical juncture,” he added.

While a similar trend continues to be witnessed in major parts of the country, experts suggest that to sustain this flattening of the curve, the current situation needs to be dealt with continued urgency like the one shown when cases were at the peak and infection was widespread.

“Suggesting that we have reached a stage of herd immunity against this virus will require proper study and scientific process. However, it is a fact that a huge chunk of population has been exposed to the virus and was never detected. The majority of these were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic who did not report to medical facilities. So, they have brief immunity against the virus,” Professor Jagat Ram, director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, said.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday also said that India has flattened its Covid-19 graph as 146 districts recorded no new cases in the last seven days.

The small union territories in the country have also shown a similar trend with the recovery rates remaining above 95%.

The average seven-day growth of cases has also been below 1%, while the ratio of the active case has been below 1% as well.