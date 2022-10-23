Chandigarh’s air quality index slips to poor

Though the air quality index (AQI) stayed below 200 over the past few days, it went up to 223 at the Sector 53 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) at 9pm on Sunday. Between 200 and 300, the AQI is considered poor and can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

At CAAQMS, Sector 25, the AQI recorded was 114 (moderate) while at Sector 22, it was 158 (moderate).

As per officials, with a dip in temperatures, the AQI tends to go higher and it is expected to worsen further on Diwali night.