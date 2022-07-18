Chandigarh’s Bhaumika bags gold at Wushu Championship
Bhaumika, a student of Chandigarh’s Sri Aurobindo School, bagged the medal at the Sub-Junior Wushu Championship held in Himachal Pradesh, featuring 1,300 players from 33 states and UTs
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 01:37 AM IST
Bhaumika of Sri Aurobindo School, Sector 27, bagged a gold medal during the Sub-Junior Wushu Championship held in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
The five-day tournament, featuring 1,300 players from 33 states and UTs, concluded on Thursday. Eleven-year-old Bhaumika won gold in the under 36 kg category of the sanda event. She trains at Spiders Combat Sports Academy at Sri Aurobindo School.