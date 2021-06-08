In the biggest slump in nearly 15 weeks, Chandigarh’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped below 50 on Monday.

The 48 fresh cases were the lowest since February 25 when 49 people had tested positive. During the subsequent 102 days, the cases peaked to 895 on May 9. But since then, the figure receded steadily, recording a 95% drop in 29 days.

While the second wave was surging in the beginning of May, the city had recorded 5,795 cases in the month’s first week. In comparison, the number has plunged to 661 in the first seven days of June, five weeks after the UT administration clamped lockdown in the city on May 4.

Chandigarh’s daily Covid cases plunge below 50 after 102 days

Lockdown impact: 89% drop in cases in five weeks

When the lockdown was first enforced, the subsequent week till May 10 saw 5,874 cases, the highest so far. The number dropped to 4,917 in the week ending on May 17.

At 2,747, the number of people testing positive almost halved by May 24, while the month’s last week recorded 1,312 cases. As Chandigarh completed the fifth week in lockdown on June 7, the number stands at 661 – an 89% drop in infections.

Amid the restrictions, the number of deaths has also seen a downturn. While 68 people died in the first week of lockdown in May, the figure has come down to 21 in June’s first week, including two on Monday.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said the administration’s lockdown strategy had succeeded in bringing the Covid cases under control, adding that more relaxations were on the cards.

“The significant drop in the number of Covid-19 cases has provided much relief to the health infrastructure. People should come forward for vaccination and continue to observe precautions to keep the third wave away,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Less than 200 cases in tricity for second day in a row

Tricity’s daily Covid cases also saw a further drop, coming down from 184 on Sunday to 145 on Monday, which was the lowest since March 5.

Mohali led the tally with 74 cases, down from 90 a day ago; Chandigarh’s 48 cases were also lower than Sunday’s 74; but Panchkula’s figure rose slightly from 20 to 23.

However, the daily deaths saw an uptick, as 10 people died in the tricity, up from seven the day before.

Five people succumbed in Mohali, three in Panchkula and two in Chandigarh.

On the bright side, tricity’s active caseload continued on the downward trajectory, slipping from 2,883 a day ago to 2,596 on Monday.

At 1,431, Mohali has the most active cases, followed by 740 in Chandigarh, and 425 in Panchkula – all lowest in nearly three months.

Mohali’s daily positivity rate was the lowest at 1.4%, while the figure was 2% and 4% in Chandigarh and Panchkula, respectively. The recovery rate across the tricity remained over 96%.

Both deceased in UT men

The latest fatalities in Chandigarh, including a 78-year-old man from Sector 15 and a 45-year-old man from Daria, took the toll to 774. The cumulative cases are 60,707, of which 59,193 patients have been cured.

Mohali’s case and death tallies stand at 67,368 and 992, respectively. As many as 64,945 patients here have successfully beaten the virus.

In Panchkula, 30,348 people have been infected till date, of which 29,566 have recovered and 357 have died. Those who died on Monday included an 88-year-old man from Pinjore, an 82-year-old woman from Kajampur and a 65-year-old man from Kiratpur.

Cautioning residents against losing their guard amid the declining cases, Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said: “All efforts will go to waste if people behave in the same irresponsible manner as they did after the first wave. For everyone’s safety, wear masks, follow social distancing and sanitise hands frequently.”