Chandigarh’s daily Covid count crosses 100 after 3 months

For the first time since December 8 last year, the number of daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 100 mark in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Also, the active case ratio has seen an exponential rise in the last three weeks to reach 3% of the total cases after falling to 1% in mid-February.

With 122 cases reported on Saturday, the number of cases has reached 22,238, of which 675 are active. While 21,208 (95.5%) patients have recovered, 355 (1.5%) have died so far.

Amid the surge, the Centre has told the local authorities to increase the proportion of RT-PCR tests, expand the vaccination drive and take samples from the community to check for mutations in the virus. This was suggested by the health ministry and Niti Aayog during a review of the Covid-19 situation in a few states and UTs, which included Chandigarh.

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore has also expressed concern over the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases.

“The sudden spike is alarming and worrisome. After giving such a good fight to Covid, we are getting complacent and forgetting the Covid appropriate behaviour. My appeal is to follow the health advisories, “ he shared on Twitter.

‘Will increase RT-PCR tests, vax sites’

Dr Amandeep Kang, director of the UT health department, said: “The number of tests being conducted has increased but the proportion of rapid antigen testing is more. We have been suggested to increase the proportion of RT-PCR tests, which stands at around 35%. We will push it up to 50% of the total tests being conducted.”

RT-PCR (Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) tests are more reliable than rapid antigen tests, which are cheaper and give quicker results.

Dr Kang said the number of vaccination centres are set to increase with major focus on the peripheral areas and colonies. At present, the drive is being carried out at 27 sites, including private hospitals.

“In the coming week, we will open new vaccination sites near colonies and peripheral areas where the majority of the population resides. Though a good number of people from affluent sections have come forward to take the jab, we have to motivate those from less privileged classes as well and make arrangements for them,” she said.

The administration has also been told to pick samples from the community and send them to advanced laboratories in Delhi to check whether there has been any mutation. “So far, there is no case of mutant virus, but samples will be picked. Reports are awaited for a few samples already sent,” said Dr Kang.

Active cases on rise in Mohali, Panchkula too

The neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula districts have also seen a surge in the past week.

Mohali reported 87 cases on Saturday, taking the total to 20,768. As many as 57 cases surfaced in Mohali city alone. While 19,452 (93.7%) patients have recovered and 389 (1.8%) have died, 927 (4.5%) are still undergoing treatment.

In Panchkula, 35 new cases took the total to 11,003. The active case count stands at 209 (1.9%). While 10,645 (96.7%) patients have been cured, 149 (1.4%) have died.