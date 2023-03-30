Chandigarh’s daily Covid count in double-digit for the first time in 7 months

With 11 fresh Covid cases reported in Chandigarh on Wednesday, the UT’s single day count reached double digits for the first time seven months.

In a worrying development, the UT’s active Covid cases have also risen to 44.

The city’s Covid cases had started declining in September 2022 after the third wave.

The latest include five males and six females, who are residents of Sector 16, Sector 20, Sector 32, Sector 49, Sector 61, Hallomajra, Industrial Area, Maloya and PGI Campus.

As per the health department, the daily positivity rate — the number of samples testing positive — was 2.93% on Wednesday. A total of 376 samples were tested over the past 24 hours and eleven turned out positive.

Since the pandemic outbreak in March 2020, Chandigarh has reported a total of 99,446 cases, of which 98,219 patients have recovered and 1,183 have died.

On Monday, the health department had come out with an advisory asking residents to strictly adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour to avoid another surge in cases.

Mohali logs 16 new cases

In Mohali, 16 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday. Currently the district has 64 active cases -- all patients are under home isolation. Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur requested residents to wear masks, maintain social distance, avoid going to crowded places and washing hands frequently. Temperature, fatigue, sneezing, and coughing are some of the symptoms of Covid.