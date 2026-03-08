Chandigarh’s Devyanshi secures AIR 71 in UPSC 2025 exam

Chandigarh’s Devyanshi Kaura, 27, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 71 in the 2025 Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination, achieving her long-cherished dream of entering the administrative services through the fifth attempt. A resident of Sector 19, Devyanshi studied at Carmel Convent School Chandigarh. (HT)

A resident of Sector 19, Devyanshi studied at Carmel Convent School Chandigarh. She chose economics as her optional subject in the examination. She completed her bachelor’s in economics from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, affiliated with University of Delhi, and later pursued a master’s in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Her ambition to become an IAS officer was shaped early in life by her parents, particularly her father. However, she lost both her parents at a young age and was subsequently raised by her grandparents in Chandigarh, who continued to support her single-minded goal of clearing the civil services examination.

Despite facing personal setbacks, Devyanshi remained focused on her dream and eventually succeeded in securing a top rank.

Sharing advice for young aspirants, she said failures should not discourage candidates but instead serve as a feedback mechanism for improvement. According to her, analysing mistakes and learning from them not only improves the chances of success but also helps aspirants remain optimistic, resilient and motivated throughout the challenging preparation journey.

After multiple attempts, she realised the importance of changing her strategy. “I became more methodical and analytical about my preparation. I was determined not to keep repeating the same pattern and instead analyse where I was going wrong,” she said.