Chandigarh’s first synthetic jogging track gets off the ground

After a long wait the first synthetic jogging track was inaugurated at the Sukhna Lake on Monday by UT advisor, Dharam Pal. Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal inaugurating the jogging track at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

With this synthetic jogging track, Chandigarh administration aims to create a healthier and more active community. It has a length of 1,800 metres and is constructed using state-of-the-art materials and technologies with an aim to provide modern and sustainable infrastructure for the local community to engage in outdoor physical activities.

The water will be collected through channels provided along track In order to conserve and save water falling in the catchment area along the entire lake. This collected rain water will further be put up in the lake which will facilitate the conserving of rain water and also add to water level of the Sukhna Lake in future.

Meanwhile, Vijay N Zade, secretary engineering, Vinay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner, Arulrajan P, conservator of forest, CB Ojha, chief engineer, Kapil Setia, chief architect were also present on the occasion.