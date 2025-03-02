Menu Explore
Chandigarh’s GST collection up by 12% in February

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 02, 2025 09:08 AM IST

According to the Union ministry of finance, Chandigarh’s GST collection for February this year stood at ₹236 crore, ₹25 crore more than ₹211 crore mopped up during the same month in 2024

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the city last month witnessed an increase of 12% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period last year.

After witnessing a decline in December 2024, the GST collection in January saw an increase of 8% compared to the revenue generated during the corresponding period in 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
According to the Union ministry of finance, Chandigarh’s GST collection for February this year stood at 236 crore, 25 crore more than 211 crore mopped up during the same month in 2024.

After witnessing a decline in December 2024, the GST collection in January saw an increase of 8% compared to the revenue generated during the corresponding period in 2024. The collection for January stood at 271 crore, which was 19 crore more than 252 crore collected in the same month in 2024.

In December 2024, the GST collection saw a decline of 20%. The collection for December last year stood at 224 crore, which was 57 crore less than 281 crore generated in the same month in 2023.

The tax collection saw a growth of 20% in November 2024 when it received 253 crore, 43 crore more than 210 crore generated in the same month in 2023.

