Chandigarh’s GST collection up by 12% in February

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the city last month witnessed an increase of 12% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period last year. After witnessing a decline in December 2024, the GST collection in January saw an increase of 8% compared to the revenue generated during the corresponding period in 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the Union ministry of finance, Chandigarh’s GST collection for February this year stood at ₹236 crore, ₹25 crore more than ₹211 crore mopped up during the same month in 2024.

After witnessing a decline in December 2024, the GST collection in January saw an increase of 8% compared to the revenue generated during the corresponding period in 2024. The collection for January stood at ₹271 crore, which was ₹19 crore more than ₹252 crore collected in the same month in 2024.

In December 2024, the GST collection saw a decline of 20%. The collection for December last year stood at ₹224 crore, which was ₹57 crore less than ₹281 crore generated in the same month in 2023.

The tax collection saw a growth of 20% in November 2024 when it received ₹253 crore, ₹43 crore more than ₹210 crore generated in the same month in 2023.