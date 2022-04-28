Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh’s health and wellness centres set for upgrade

Chandigarh’s health and wellness centres are tipped as the focal point for efficient delivery of all health services except those requiring physical presence at major hospitals
UT adviser Dharam Pal said all 34 of Chandigarh’s health and wellness centres will be upgraded. (HT File)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In a meeting of the National Health Mission Chandigarh’s state-level governing body, UT adviser Dharam Pal said all 34 health and wellness centres located in the city needed upgrades and modernisation in such a way that the city becomes a role model for the rest of the country.

The health and wellness centres shall be the focal point for efficient delivery of all health services except those requiring physical presence at major hospitals.

He directed the civil infrastructure in the centres be inspected and repaired/upgraded by the administration’s engineering department, adding that a standard set of infrastructure and health services should be prepared and be made available at each of the centres and residents of the nearby area should not be required to go all the way to civil or district hospitals unless there is some serious health issue which requires their physical presence there.

The adviser pressed for punctual courteous staff and senior officers of the health department visiting the centre to ensure proper functioning and availability of the required medicine.

Under the upgrades, a proper room with a computer- and video-consultation facility will be provided at each of the centres so patients can avail most of the services through telemedicine/e-sanjivini and the doctors at HWCs can consult the specialist doctors at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 and Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 and PGIMER for better patient care.

Special attention is expected to be given to the centres in rehabilitation colonies, with larger populations.

The adviser and UT administrator expressed desire for speedy completion of the exercise in a three-month period. To speed-up work, other government agencies like the municipal corporation (MC) and Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will be roped in by the health department.

The progress will be monitored at the secretary-level and review meetings will be convened by the adviser at regular intervals to avoid delays.

The meeting was attended by mayor Sarabjit Kaur, health secretary Yashpal Garg, chief engineer CB Ojha among others.

