Chandigarh’s Hunar Haat crafts festival concludes

The 39th Hunar Haat, being held at the Parade Ground, Sector 17, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, came to a close on Sunday.

Around 8 lakh people visited the fair over the course of its 10-day duration. The objective of the fair was to recognize and honour artisans and craftsmen. The artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women, from different states and UTs participated in the event that had over 360 stalls set up. Several artisans and craftsmen were felicitated on the closing day.

Phone snatched near Sector 49/50 lightpoint

Chandigarh A city resident lost his mobile phone to two snatchers as he was cycling around the Sector 49/50 lightpoint while talking on phone. The complainant, Imran Khan, 20, a resident of Sector 49, said the snatchers came on a scooty. A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified persons.

ISWAI expresses concerns about 2022-23 Excise Policy

Chandigarh International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), an authoritative voice of the Indian premium alcoholic beverage industry, appealed to the UT deputy commissioner to reconsider its Excise Policy 2022-23, citing the challenges being faced by the alcohol manufacturers in view of hyperinflation and the lack of any significant price increase to suppliers since 2018-19.

Expressing apprehension about the policy, ISWAI state affairs vice-president Parvinder Singh said, “We are deeply concerned about the significant increase in costs of input goods and services which is critically impacting supplier sustainability. The cost of every input material and service has increased over the last three to four years.” “The AlcoBev sector is a significant revenue contributor and the government should make an ‘inflation-embedded policy’ keeping the interest of the manufacturers as well, in addition to purely revenue considerations,” he added.

CU hosts eighth corporate advisory board

Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan, hosted the 8th Corporate Advisory Board (CAB-2022) to mark the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.Corporate leaders and think-tanks of more than 75 companies attended the CAB-2022 on the theme “India’s roadmap to meet the sustainable development goals and elevating the standards of education with new education policy”. Addressing the summit, Union minister of information and broadcasting and youth affairs and sports, Anurag Singh Thakur said the world is looking at India and the innovations being done by Indians.

Mohali MLA inaugurates tube well at Balongi

Mohali Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kulwant Singh on Sunday announced the completion of the installation work for a water tube well at Balongi. Speaking on the occasion, he said the major problem of potable drinking water will be solved by the tube well, which was installed at a cost of ₹30 lakh.

Three-day MUN concludes at Carmel

Chandigarh A three-day inter-school Model United Nations Conference (MUN) 2022 involving over 450 students organised by youth start-up Agahi Events at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9 concluded on Sunday. Student delegates deliberated upon implications of usage on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in areas of conflict, electoral reforms among other issues.

Mahasatsang held by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Chandigarh Art of Living Foundation founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday held a mahasatsang at the site of the upcoming ‘Wellness City’, which will also host an art-of-living ashram, on the Chandigarh-Patiala Highway. Followers turned out in numbers at the event.