Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s Jaiveer Makkar shines in Delhi Horse Show
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s Jaiveer Makkar shines in Delhi Horse Show

The Delhi Horse Show’s clear rounds saw a brilliant performance from Jaiveer Makkar, based in Chadigarh, on his two horses Sam and Niquita; he then clocked a perfect 35.12 seconds in the jump off
Chandigarh’s Jaiveer Makkar won an individual gold and team silver in Delhi Horse Show 2022. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s Jaiveer Makkar cornered glory in the recently conducted Delhi Horse Show 2022 at The Army Polo and Race Course, New Delhi, by winning an individual gold and a team silver in show jumping event for U-14 age category.

He had brilliant clear rounds on his two horses Sam and Niquita and clocked a perfect 35.12 seconds in the jump off on Niquita. After the junior nationals, the Delhi Horse Show is the toughest equestrian show in the country, with about 70 riders competing in each round in the Under-14 years category.

Jaiveer is studying at The Doon School, Dehradun, and took leave from the school to come and participate at the DHS. He had an intensive training here at The Ranch in Chandigarh under coaches Palwinder Singh, Harjinder Khosa and Deepinder Singh Brar.

Jaiveer has won medals at the junior nationals and the Delhi Horse Show consecutively since the last four years.

