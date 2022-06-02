Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s Jan Aushadhi Kendras to be back up and running soon
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s Jan Aushadhi Kendras to be back up and running soon

The Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which provide high-quality generic medicines at comparatively cheaper rates than branded medicines, will be set up at GMCSH-16 and GMSH-32 in Chandigarh
Chandigarh administration has deceided to revived the Jan Aushadhi Kendras. (iStockphoto)
Chandigarh administration has deceided to revived the Jan Aushadhi Kendras. (iStockphoto)
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 02:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT administration has decided to restart the Jan Aushadhi Kendras at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32) in Sector 32 and Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH-16) in Sector 16, the health secretary Yashpal Garg said on Wednesday.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendras provide high-quality generic medicines at comparatively cheaper rates than branded medicines.

For the last few years, the medicine centres had remained shut at GMCH-32 and GMSH-16. Earlier operated by the Red Cross Society, they were closed when the organisation expressed its inability to operate them.

“In May this year, Ravi Dadhich, chief executive officer (CEO) Jan Aushadhi, visited Chandigarh and the issue of non-functional centres was taken up with him. When asked if we can run the centres on the lines of PGIMER, he suggested that the centres should be allotted through a transparent bidding process,” Garg said.

He added that an e-tender will be floated soon to select an eligible person/firm through transparent bidding process for running the Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

“There is no intention of getting maximum revenue from these Aushadhi Kendras. Also, in case the reserve prices are found to be on a higher side then it may be revised to be reasonable and then follow a transparent bidding process to make these Jan Aushadhi Kendras functional at the earliest,” the UT health secretary added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out