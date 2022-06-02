Chandigarh’s Jan Aushadhi Kendras to be back up and running soon
The UT administration has decided to restart the Jan Aushadhi Kendras at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32) in Sector 32 and Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH-16) in Sector 16, the health secretary Yashpal Garg said on Wednesday.
The Jan Aushadhi Kendras provide high-quality generic medicines at comparatively cheaper rates than branded medicines.
For the last few years, the medicine centres had remained shut at GMCH-32 and GMSH-16. Earlier operated by the Red Cross Society, they were closed when the organisation expressed its inability to operate them.
“In May this year, Ravi Dadhich, chief executive officer (CEO) Jan Aushadhi, visited Chandigarh and the issue of non-functional centres was taken up with him. When asked if we can run the centres on the lines of PGIMER, he suggested that the centres should be allotted through a transparent bidding process,” Garg said.
He added that an e-tender will be floated soon to select an eligible person/firm through transparent bidding process for running the Jan Aushadhi Kendras.
“There is no intention of getting maximum revenue from these Aushadhi Kendras. Also, in case the reserve prices are found to be on a higher side then it may be revised to be reasonable and then follow a transparent bidding process to make these Jan Aushadhi Kendras functional at the earliest,” the UT health secretary added.
