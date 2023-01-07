Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s Major Vivek Kamboj awarded Sena Medal

Chandigarh’s Major Vivek Kamboj awarded Sena Medal

Published on Jan 07, 2023 03:51 AM IST

Major Vivek Kamboj was awarded the medal for neutralising three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama district on July 14, 2021

Major Vivek Kamboj with his family who are based in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Major Vivek Kamboj, a resident of city’s Pushpak First Society in Sector 48, was awarded the Sena Medal (Gallantry) at the New Delhi parade ground on Thursday.

Kamboj was awarded the medal for neutralising three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama district on July 14, 2021.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy, Kamboj had also attended the Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 35.

Post the 2019 Pulwama attack, Kamboj was part of an elite counter-terror unit of the 55 Rashtriya Rifles, which eliminated the culprits of the attack.

