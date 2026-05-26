Chandigarh’s mixed land use plan to reshape key infra, experts raise concern over congestion

Residents of Chandigarh could soon find their neighbourhoods transformed as the administration has pushed a mixed land use plan that promises convenience but raises concerns over congestion and infrastructure strain.

At the center of the proposal is the transformation of the Vikas Marg corridor, where large reserved belts on both sides are set to be opened up. (HT File)

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The proposal is part of a major expansion of mixed land use (MLU) zones under its draft Master Plan-2031 amendments, reshaping key corridors into dense, high-rise urban hubs where residential, commercial and institutional activities will coexist — a shift that signals a move toward more flexible but less tightly regulated urban development.

At the center of the proposal is the transformation of the Vikas Marg corridor, where large reserved belts on both sides are set to be opened up for high-density, mixed-use development.

What is Mixed land use plan ?

Mixed land use, in planning terms, allows multiple functions within the same zone or even the same building — blending housing, offices, retail and social infrastructure to create ‘live-work’ environments and reduce travel distances.The plan envisions vertical integration of functions, with commercial and institutional activity at lower levels and residential spaces including service apartments, hostels and guest accommodations on upper floors

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{{^usCountry}} The amendments go a step further by aligning this approach with transit-oriented development (TOD), which promotes high-density construction along major transport corridors to encourage walkability and reduce dependence on private vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The amendments go a step further by aligning this approach with transit-oriented development (TOD), which promotes high-density construction along major transport corridors to encourage walkability and reduce dependence on private vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

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However, what distinguishes the current proposal is the degree of flexibility being introduced. The draft indicates that a wide range of activities — residential, commercial, retail, institutional and cultural could be permitted within these zones. Several standalone commercial categories, including hotels, multiplexes, malls and banquet halls, have been removed from fixed master plan controls and will instead be governed through building rules to be notified later.

Planners say this creates an open-ended framework.

Urban planners say this effectively creates an open-ended framework. “Mixed land use is a progressive concept when carefully regulated. But when parameters are loosened to this extent, it raises questions about how much control will remain over what gets built,” said a planner familiar with the city’s development framework.

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The amendments propose increasing the total MLU component in the city from 252 acres (0.89%) to 428 acres (1.5%), adding nearly 176 acres of new mixed-use zones. These include a 1.5-km extension of the Vikas Marg corridor towards the Punjab boundary, about 78 acres near Sub-City Centre in Sector 43, and nearly 60 acres in Industrial Area Phase III.

In Industrial Area Phase III, land earlier reserved for warehousing, stock depots and other uses will be re-planned to accommodate a mix of residential, commercial, cultural and recreational functions. Officials say road networks and utilities will be augmented in a phased manner to support the transition.

The administration argues that the move will unlock underutilised land and create integrated urban hubs that combine housing, employment and services.

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Flexibility could come at a cost

But experts caution that the flexibility could come at a cost.

“The concern is that without clearly defined limits, these corridors could see intense commercialisation alongside high-density housing, putting additional pressure on already stretched infrastructure,” said an architect.

Within integrated housing schemes, a limited commercial component — up to 2.5% of the total area is permitted to cater to daily needs. But at a larger scale, the MLU zones are expected to function as full-fledged urban districts, with business hubs planned at the ends of the Vikas Marg corridor in Sectors 47 and 56.

As with other proposed changes in the master plan, questions remain about infrastructure readiness. While officials maintain that road widening and utility upgrades will be carried out in a phased, demand-driven manner, no detailed projections have been made public regarding the additional load on traffic, water supply or social infrastructure.

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