Chandigarh’s Nihaal Cheema clinches gold at golf championship

City-based junior golfer Nihaal Cheema grabbed a gold medal at the US Kids Golf Championship, which was held at Golden Greens, Gurgaon, on November 3 and 4.

The five-year-old posted an impressive score of 6-under par, firing six birdies and three pars over nine holes to clinch the crown.With this win, Cheema also booked a spot at the US Kids World Championship in the under-6 boys’ category — scheduled to be held at Pinehurst, North Carolina next summer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cheema, a student of Vivek High School, began honing his golfing skills at the young age of two at the Chandigarh Golf Club.