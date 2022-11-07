Chandigarh’s Nihaal Cheema clinches gold at golf championship

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 03:11 AM IST

With this win, Chandigarh’s Nihaal Cheema also booked a spot at the US Kids World Championship in the under-6 boys’ category

Golfer Nihaal Cheema with his gold medal at the US Kids Golf Championship, Golden Greens, Gurgaon. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

City-based junior golfer Nihaal Cheema grabbed a gold medal at the US Kids Golf Championship, which was held at Golden Greens, Gurgaon, on November 3 and 4.

The five-year-old posted an impressive score of 6-under par, firing six birdies and three pars over nine holes to clinch the crown.With this win, Cheema also booked a spot at the US Kids World Championship in the under-6 boys’ category — scheduled to be held at Pinehurst, North Carolina next summer.

Cheema, a student of Vivek High School, began honing his golfing skills at the young age of two at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

