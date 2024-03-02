Chandigarh’s outsourced health workers protest against delayed wages

The outsourced employees of Government Multi-Specialty, Sector 16; civil hospitals in Sector 45 and Manimajra; and all dispensaries took out a march on Friday to protest against delayed wages. Outsourced health department workers taking out a march to protest against delayed wages in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Marching from GMSH-16 to Matka Chowk, the protesters claimed their wages were disbursed only after 15th every month, and they had not even received their salaries for January. Similar issues were faced in September 2023.

They demanded salary payment before the 7th of every month, and also an end to the practice of contractual and outsourced employment in the health department.

Later, police intervened and advised the office-bearers of the contractual workers’ union to attend a meeting called by the UT adviser.

There, UT health secretary Ajay Chagti assured them that the governor’s approval on wages will be obtained soon and all outsourced employees will receive their wages by next week. Following this, the protesters called off their protest for the next four days.