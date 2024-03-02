 Chandigarh’s outsourced health workers protest against delayed wages - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s outsourced health workers protest against delayed wages

Chandigarh’s outsourced health workers protest against delayed wages

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 02, 2024 09:32 AM IST

Marching from GMSH-16 to Matka Chowk, the protesters claimed their wages were disbursed only after 15th every month, and they had not even received their salaries for January. Similar issues were faced in September 2023

The outsourced employees of Government Multi-Specialty, Sector 16; civil hospitals in Sector 45 and Manimajra; and all dispensaries took out a march on Friday to protest against delayed wages.

Outsourced health department workers taking out a march to protest against delayed wages in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Outsourced health department workers taking out a march to protest against delayed wages in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Marching from GMSH-16 to Matka Chowk, the protesters claimed their wages were disbursed only after 15th every month, and they had not even received their salaries for January. Similar issues were faced in September 2023.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

They demanded salary payment before the 7th of every month, and also an end to the practice of contractual and outsourced employment in the health department.

Later, police intervened and advised the office-bearers of the contractual workers’ union to attend a meeting called by the UT adviser.

There, UT health secretary Ajay Chagti assured them that the governor’s approval on wages will be obtained soon and all outsourced employees will receive their wages by next week. Following this, the protesters called off their protest for the next four days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On