chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s Paras selected for NCA’s advanced cricket coaching

By virtue of his all-round performances at the men’s Under-19 Cooch Behar and Vinoo Mankad Trophies, Paras has been selected for advance cricket coaching at the National Cricket Academy, Bangalore, starting from May 8
Paras was the vice-captain of Chandigarh’s Under-19 cricket team for the Cooch Behar Trophy, where he scored 143 runs and took eight wickets in the four matches. (Representative image)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Paras was the vice-captain of Chandigarh’s Under-19 team for the Cooch Behar Trophy, wherein he scored 143 runs and took eight wickets in the four matches.

Paras also excelled with bat and ball at the Vinoo Mankad Trophy played in Delhi last year, where his team faced top teams like Himachal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat in the elite B group. Apart from one abandoned match, Paras scored 71 runs and clinched four wickets in three matches

Paras also captained Rock Zone in the UTCA Under-19 domestic matches. He took 13 wickets in five league matches and amassed a total of 325 runs including a century.

At present, Paras is a student of Class 12 at DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, and is being coached by Nagesh Gupta.

